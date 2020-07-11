Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANDEEP HOODA Randeep Hooda signs with Hollywood talent agency after Extraction success: Looking at exploring opportunities

Randeep Hooda entered Hollywood as Saju in Netflix's "Extraction", starring Chris Hemsworth and David Harbour. Randeep has stepped out of his comfort zone to make an action-packed entry in the West. Now, Randeep has signed on his first American manager and is looking at exploring opportunities in foreign shores. Over the years, Randeep has proved his talent through films like "Sarbjit", "Highway", "Laal Rang" and "Main Aur Charles."

After the success of "Extraction", actor Randeep Hooda is excited about the opening up of new horizons in international cinema for him. "'Extraction' was a huge success worldwide with a phenomenal reach. I really enjoyed working on it and got to learn so many new things from the fabulous cast and crew. As every artist wants to reach out to as many people as possible, I'm very grateful and excited for these new horizons in international cinema opening up," said Randeep.

Earlier this year, Randeep shared his excitement about being the first Indian male actor doing a Hollywood action film.

He said it feels great to be able to break stereotypical references of Indian characters in the West.

In an interview with PTI, Randeep had said that he enjoyed shooting the action scenes in Extraction. “I got a great gun and I was waiting to fire some blanks and be like Rambo. I’ve never done this kind of action before. It was really, really cool. The stunt team in this movie was absolutely amazing whether it is driving, guns or hand-to-hand combat,” he said.

“The first day, I thought what have I got myself into but then it started to grow on me. Your body is the most beautiful instrument you have and action movies put it to good use. As you stretch your limits, you realise you’ve got to look after yourself better,” he added.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda will soon be seen in Salman Khan’s most awaited film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film has been directed by Prabhu Deva and has actors like Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff playing pivotal roles. Randeep Hooda will also be seen in Mard, which is being directed by Sai Kabir

(With IANS Inputs)

