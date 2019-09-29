Ranbir Kapoor’s bodyguard turns superhero and saves him from falling, VIDEO

Barfi actor Ranbir Kapoor turned 37 on Saturday. On the occasion of his birthday, not just his mother Neetu Kapoor and girlfriend Alia Bhatt, even his fans were pretty excited about the same and gathered outside his Bandra residence to see the actor on his special day. A lot of pictures and videos have gone viral on the internet showing the actor getting birthday wishes and presents from his fans.

Just like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir too climbed on to the security rooftop with the help of his bodyguard. In the video that has gone viral, his bodyguard can be seen taking full care of him and protecting him from falling down. The netizens applauded him who did his best to avoid any mishap on his day. Have a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, Alia and Neetu took to their respective social media handles to wish the actor by sharing pictures of him. Have a look:

In another viral video which was initially posted by chef Harsh Dixit, Alia can be seen preparing a Cookie cake for her beau. Captioning the video, he wrote, “Chef Alia Bhatt. Cake game strong.”

The actor who made his debut in the industry through Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2007-film Saawariya will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which will be his first film opposite Alia. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

