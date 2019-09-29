Sunday, September 29, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Ranbir Kapoor’s bodyguard turns superhero and saves him from falling, VIDEO

Ranbir Kapoor’s bodyguard turns superhero and saves him from falling, VIDEO

Ranbir Kapoor on his 37th birthday went on to the roof of his house to give his glimpse to his fans during which his bodyguard protected him from falling off. Watch viral video.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 29, 2019 17:40 IST
Representative News Image

Ranbir Kapoor’s bodyguard turns superhero and saves him from falling, VIDEO

Barfi actor Ranbir Kapoor turned 37 on Saturday. On the occasion of his birthday, not just his mother Neetu Kapoor and girlfriend Alia Bhatt, even his fans were pretty excited about the same and gathered outside his Bandra residence to see the actor on his special day. A lot of pictures and videos have gone viral on the internet showing the actor getting birthday wishes and presents from his fans.

Just like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir too climbed on to the security rooftop with the help of his bodyguard. In the video that has gone viral, his bodyguard can be seen taking full care of him and protecting him from falling down. The netizens applauded him who did his best to avoid any mishap on his day. Have a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, Alia and Neetu took to their respective social media handles to wish the actor by sharing pictures of him. Have a look:

View this post on Instagram

happy birthday you 🎂✨

A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on

In another viral video which was initially posted by chef Harsh Dixit, Alia can be seen preparing a Cookie cake for her beau. Captioning the video, he wrote, “Chef Alia Bhatt. Cake game strong.”

 

The actor who made his debut in the industry through Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2007-film Saawariya will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which will be his first film opposite Alia. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBigg Boss 13 starts today: Where, when to watch and what to expect Next StorySaand Ki Aankh Udta Teetar Song Out  