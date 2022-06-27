Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt announce pregnancy; share adorable photo

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt announce pregnancy

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have announced their pregnancy with an adorable picture from the hospital. The duo got married in April this year and now, they are soon to become parents. Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared a post saying, "our baby... coming soon." The picture shows Alia on the hospital bed and Ranbir by her side. The expressions of the actress are proof enough of how thrilled they are.

Undoubtedly, Ranbir and Alia are Bollywood's cutest love birds. Their wedding has been the talk of the town for days. As their schedules are jam-packed with an interesting lineup of films individually, the news of their pregnancy has come as a surprise to all the fans. However, no one is complaining.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor launched the trailer of his next film Shamshera and talked about his married life with Alia. The actor had said, "This is a big year for me as I have got married. I always said in my films that shadi is dal chawal, it is for old people, I need tangdi kebab, hakka noodles but with experience, I can say that nothing is better than Dal Chawal." He added that Alia is his 'tadka dal' that he wants to have for his life.

He said, "she is everything and I could not have asked for a better partner in my life,” the actor added. Watch the video here:

On the other hand, Ranbir and Alia will soon be seen in a film together titled Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is the first one from the trilogy and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjun. Four years ago, on the sets of this film, love blossomed between Ranbir and Alia.

The makers unveiled the trailer of Brahmastra earlier which showed Ranbir as Shiva and Alia as Isha. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022, in 2D and 3D.

Brahmastra landed itself in controversy after the scene in which Ranbir Kapoor enter a temple with shoes on went viral. Soon after, Ayan Mukerji issued a clarification and said that it was a pandal. He said, ""We had some people in our community, upset because of one shot in our Trailer - Ranbir's character wearing shoes as he rings a Bell. As the Creator of this film (and a devotee), I wanted to humbly address what happened here."

He added, "In our movie, Ranbir is not entering a temple, but a Durga Puja Pandal. My own family has been organising a similar kind of Durga Puja Celebration for... 75 years! One, which I have been a part of since my childhood. In my experience, we only take off our shoes, right on the stage where the Goddess is, and not when you enter the Pandal."

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada