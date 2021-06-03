Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKUL PREET SINGH Rakul Preet Singh shares stunning picture, says 'can't wait to get back on set'

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh took to social media on Thursday to express that she misses being on film sets, at a time when shooting is mostly stopped owing to the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Rakul shared a throwback photograph on Instagram where she flaunts her beautiful hair with a smile on her face. "Can't wait to get back on set and enjoy good hair day, everyday @im__sal @aliyashaik28 #throwback to normal times," the actress wrote on Instagram tagging her makeup artist and hairstylist.

Rakul recently took to social media to talk about pandemic-related stress, anxiety and offered a solution to people battling these problems.

Sharing a photograph of herself performing Yog Nidra, the actress had written: "No! I am not sleeping off. This is how I relax post workout, with a session of Yog Nidra, as suggested by my wellness expert @munmun.ganeriwal .If the pandemic anxiety is making you sleepless, stressed or if you are recovering post COVID, she suggests giving Yog nidra a shot. And I cannot agree more! #everydaypostworkout."

On her professional front, Rakul will be featured alongside John Abraham in the upcoming action film Attack, which will release on August 13. The fictional story is said to be inspired by true events, set against a hostage crisis. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.

Rakul's other big upcoming release is MayDay starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, and directed by Devgn. She also has Anubhuti Kashyap's comedy-drama Doctor G co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana lined up.

