Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar pens heartwarming note for Bhumi Pednekar, Anand L Rai as he wraps Mumbai shoot

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ AKSHAY KUMAR Anand L Rai, Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Tuesday shared pictures with Aanand L Rai and Bhumi Pednekar announcing that he has finished filming the Mumbai schedule of the director's upcoming film 'Raksha Bandhan'. All praise for the filmmaker and his co-star the actor said he had a great time working with them and other team members. The 53-year-old actor also said he has evolved into a better actor while working on "Raksha Bandhan", his second collaboration with Rai after upcoming drama "Atrangi Re".

"I’m already missing walking down these streets of Chandni Chowk. Even though it was a make-believe set…you made it look so real, take a bow @sumitbasu62. My wonderful co-star @bhumipednekar, thank you for providing the right balance with your splendid talent," he posted on Twitter.

"And @aanandlrai sir…what can I say about you, besides that you’re a wizard and today as we wrap up the Mumbai schedule of #RakshaBandhan, I know I’m leaving the set a better actor," he added.

'Raksha Bandhan' which features Bhumi Pednekar as the female lead, is billed as a special tale that celebrates "relationships in the most beautiful way". The film also features actors Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth in the role of Kumar's sisters.

The Bollywood star had earlier said that the movie, penned by writer couple Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, is dedicated to his elder sister Alka Hiranandani.

"Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship. @aanandlrai’s #RakshaBandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond. Day one of shoot today, need your love and best wishes," he wrote while sharing pictures from the shoot.

Presented and distributed by Zee Studios in association with Hiranandani and Rai, "Raksha Bandhan" is backed by Colour Yellow Production and Cape of Good Films.

Don't miss these:

Bhuj The Pride of India Trailer 2: Ajay Devgn celebrates the valour of unsung heroes

RRR: Team of Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer reaches Ukraine to film last schedule