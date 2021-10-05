Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KRITISANON Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon's latest picture leaves fans wondering as to what they're up to

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon left their fans in confusion when they shared their latest picture on Instagram. The still shows them sitting together on the floor. In the image which gives us the feel of a film's poster, Kriti was seen looking confused and giving confused looks while wearing a dungaree and a long sweater shrug. Rao, on the other hand, looked angry and wore an orange full-sleeved t-shirt and denim. The poster even had a text imposed that read, "Ab humara hero kya karega?" While many were confused as to what they are up to, there were other who thought that it was their upcoming film's poster.

Have a look at the same here:

For those unversed, the two actors have previously worked together in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial film 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' which completed four years of its release this year. It even starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role.

The plot revolved around Bitti (Kriti), a free-spirited young girl, who lives life on her own terms and refuses to be pressured into getting married. Her life takes a shift when she meets a printing press owner Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann) and expresses her desire to meet her favourite author Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar).

On the work front, Rajkummar who was last seen in Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Sharma starrer 'Roohi' will next be seen in Harshvardhan Kulkarni directorial 'Badhaai Do' also featuring Bhumi Pednekar.

While for Kriti, her next film include Prabhas, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan titled Adipurush.