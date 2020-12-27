Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rajinikanth Health Update: Nothing alarming in medical reports, says Hospital

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth, who was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad on Friday, is stable and there is nothing alarming in his medical reports, Apollo Hospital said on Sunday. "Rajinikanth is stable now and there is nothing alarming in the medical reports that have come in. Doctors will evaluate him during Sunday afternoon before taking a decision regarding his discharge from the hospital.," Apollo Hospital added. Meanwhile, people all across the country including not just his fans but also celebs are pouring in get well soon wishes on social media. One such came from Malayalam superstar Mammootty who has worked with Rajinikanth in Mani Rathnam’s Thalapathi.

Mammootty tweeted, "Get well soon Soorya..Anpudan Deva."

Khushbu Sundar wrote, "#SuperStarRajinikanth is doing well. Spoke to his daughter Aishwarya in Hyderabad. Hoping he will be discharged soon. @rajinikanth Sir prayers for your speedy recovery."

Kamal Haasan tweeted in Tamil, "Wishes for friend Rajinikanth to recover soon"

Megastar Rajinikanth was recently admitted to the Apollo hospital, Hyderabad on Friday, due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion. According to an official statement by the hospital on Sunday, there is "nothing alarming" in the "investigations reports" of the actor. Earlier on Saturday, the hospital had also updated about the actor's health and said he is "progressing well" and his condition was "better control". Based on further evaluation the doctors will make a decision on Sunday whether or not to discharge the 70 year old actor.

The 'Kabali' actor had been shooting for 'Annaatthe' in Hyderabad for the last few days. The shoot had to be halted after some crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

While the superstar tested negative, a couple of other people from the set had tested positive, following which he isolated himself and was being monitored closely.

