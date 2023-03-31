Raghav Chadha: Family, age, education and everything about Parineeti Chopra's 'rumoured' boyfriend

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Raghav Chadha: Know everything about Parineeti's boyfriend

Raghav Chadha started ruling the headlines after he was clicked with Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra in Mumbai last week. Soon after their photos went viral, speculations of their dating were made. While the duo did not confirm or deny their relationship, it was quite evident that something was cooking. Soon after, people close to them started giving hints about their upcoming wedding. One of the reports even claimed that Raghav and Parineeti are already rokafied.

Amid these rumours, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora congratulated the couple for their 'union' and singer Harrdy Sandhu revealed that he called the actress to wish her on the new journey. While fans are excited about Parineti Chopra's wedding, not many know about her 'boyfriend' Raghav Chadha,

Who is Raghav Chadha?

Raghav Chadha is a politician from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He started his political career in 2012 by joining the AAP. He is the youngest Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from Punjab. Not only this, he was the Vice Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board and MLA from the Rajendra Nagar assembly constituency in Delhi. In 2012, he performed his first political task when Aam Aadmi Party chairperson Arvind Kejriwal encouraged him in drafting the Delhi Lokpal Bill. Chadha met Kejriwal in 2011 during the anti-corruption movement.

Other than being a Member of Parliament, he is also a practicing chartered accountant. has previously worked with renowned accounting firms such as Grant Thornton, Deloitte, and Shyam Malpani, among others.

Born in New Delhi, Raghav graduated from Delhi University. Reportedly, he and Parineeti Chopra studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now.

Raghav Chadha Age and Family

Raghav was born in Delhi on 11 November 1988. his parents are Alka Chadha and Sunil Chadha. Not much is known about his family in the public eye.

Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra Wedding:

Rumors are rife that Raghav and Parineeti have been dating for a while and are now ready to take the next step in their relationship. It is also said that Parineeti's sister Priyanka Chopra will meet Raghav next week as she arrived in Mumbai to promote her upcoming Prime Video series Citadel. Talking about the wedding date, the duo has not made any announcements yet.

