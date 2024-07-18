Raazi to Sam Bahadur; A look at Vicky Kaushal's box office report card ahead of Bad Newz release

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Vicky Kaushal's box office report card

Vicky Kaushal is in constant limelight these days due to his upcoming release, 'Bad Newz'. Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk are also featured in this film. This film is going to be released in the theaters on Friday, July 19. Recently the trailer of the film was released, which was well-liked by the audience. It is believed that the film can perform well at the ticket window. However, ahead of the release of Bad Newz, let's have a look at the report card of Vicky Kaushal.

It's significant to note that the actor has featured in several films in a supporting role like Dunki and Sanju. He has also done OTT films like Sardar Udham, Govinda Naam Mera, Lust Stories and Love Per Square Foot. But this list only consists of films that were released in theatres and in which Vicky played the lead roles.

Sam Bahadur

This film by Vicky Kaushal was released on December 1st, last year. It was competing with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal at the box office. Amidst the bumper earnings of Animal, this film was successful in staying at the box office. Vicky played the character of Late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the film. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, this film collected Rs 92.98 crore at the box office. It was declared a hit at the box office as its budget was just 55 crores.

The Great Indian Family

This film by Vicky was also released last year. Manushi Chhillar was also seen with him in this film directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. However, this film could not do wonders at the box office. The film took an opening of Rs 1 crore at the ticket window and could earn a total of only Rs 5 crore 65 lakh. The Great Indian Family was made on a budget of 40 crores.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

The 2023 film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was a comedy-drama film, in which Sara Ali Khan was seen with Vicky Kaushal. Directed by Laxman Utekar, this film collected Rs 88.35 crore at domestic box office and Rs 116 crore globally. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's budget was 40 crores.

Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship

People had high expectations from this film released in the year 2020. However, this film could not perform as expected at the box office. In the first week, this film collected Rs 16.36 crore. Made on a budget of 37 crores, the film collected a total of Rs 31.97 crore. Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship proved to be a flop at the box office.

Uri- The Surgical Strike

Uri- The Surgical Strike is one of Vicky Kaushal's best films. This film got a lot of love from the audience. This film also earned a lot at the box office. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Uri- The Surgical Strike was released in the year 2019. Made on a budget of just 25 crores, the film earned 245.36 crores at the box office and earned the title of blockbuster.

Manmarziyaan

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the 2018 film Manmarziyaan featured Vicky, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles. The romantic drama was appreciated by critics but received mixed reviews from the audiences. Made on a budget of 30 crores, the film earned more than 40 crores at the box office and was declared a hit.

Raazi

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the 2018 film Raazi featured Alia Bhatt and Vicky in lead roles. Based on a real incident, the film won huge accolades for both the lead actors and Vicky received the name and fame that was long pending, as the actor had made his debut in 2015 with Massan but it took him 3 years and a film-like Raazi to be noticed by the public. The film went on to gross ₹195.75 crore worldwide, emerging as one of the highest-grossing Indian films featuring a female protagonist.

