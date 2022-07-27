Punjabi singer Balwinder Safri passes away, Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa and others pay tribute

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CAPT_AMARINDER Balwinder Safri

Popular Punjabi singer Balwinder Safri passed away at the age of 63. Confirming the news about Safri's demise, Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa took to Instagram and wrote, "We will cherish your music and contribution to Punjabi music forever sir. Rest in peace. Alvida sir Balwinder Safri." Reportedly, he was hospitalised in April this year after he underwent heart surgery.

According to ANI, the 'Tu Hoor Sonhiye' singer was admitted to the New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton, UK in April 2022 owing to heart issues. After triple bypass surgeries, the singer went into coma after facing brain damage. After spending 86 days in the hospital, Safri was discharged and was on the road to recovery but couldn't survive and passed away on July 26.

After learning about the unfortunate news, several artists from the Punjabi music industry paid their heartfelt condolences on social media. Diljit Dosanjh took to Twitter and paid tributes to the late singer. He dropped a picture of Safri and wrote 'Waheguru' in the caption with folded hands emoji.

Punjabi actor Neeru Bajwa remembered the 'Par Linghade' singer and wrote, "Menu yaad hai Balwinder ji nu asi window tho dekya si during #beautifulbillo shoot... we were so excited. He so graciously came up to meet us. Dont make them like that anymore.... Thank you Sir for giving Punjabi music industry so much. You will be forever live in our hearts #balwindersafri ji."

Legendary singer Gurdaas Maan shared a picture of the late singer and wrote, "Safri Saab" followed by joined-hand emoticons. ALSO READ: Deepesh Bhan’s friend recalls how Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai actor collapsed 'in his arms' while playing

Singer Jassie Gill shared a video on his Instagram story which features Gill, Babbal Rai along with the late singer Balwinder Safri. He captioned the video, "Eh Mulakaat Hmesha yaad rahugi. Waheguru apne charna vch niwas bandhan."

After the sudden demise of actor Deep Sidhu and singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Balwinder Safri's death is another big loss to the Punjabi entertainment industry. Known as the Bhangra star, Balwinder Safri was a UK-based Punjabi singer and was known for his popular tracks like 'O chan mere makhna', 'Pao Bhangra', 'Gal Sun Kuriye', 'Nachdinu'and many more.

(With ANI inputs)

Latest Entertainment News