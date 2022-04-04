Proud bua Ektaa Kapoor cheers for Tusshar Kapoor's son; shares adorable dance video of nephew

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TUSSHAR KAPOOR Ektaa Kapoor with family

Ektaa R Kapoor being a lovely aunt has always been cheering up her nephew Lakshay and stands as a support system for him. Recently, she treated fans to a video of Tusshar Kapoor's son. In the video, her nephew can be seen performing a very cute dance, and Ektaa being her lovely aunt was seen so cheered up looking at his performance. She pens down the caption saying - "Love u laqu! U killed it on stage !!!! Proud buaaaaaa @tusshark89 ! Do not miss dad fanboying laqu."

The video also has photos of dad Tusshar Kapoor and Lakshay's grand father and veteran actor Jeetendra sitting in the audience and cheering for the toddler. Take a look

Tusshar too posted some photos from the event.

Ektaa, who is also a single mother of a son who came into her life through surrogacy, recently opened up about her brother Tusshar and his fatherhood. Ektaa said that she has always been a non-conformist and maternal quality has nothing to do with gender.

Ekta became the mother of a baby boy named Ravie in 2019 and she explained how she never had a natural parenting quality that she rather learnt from her brother Tusshar Kapoor who is also a single father.

Ekta said, "Just like Tusshar, believe that these stereotypical gender-based thought processes now are so broken because I don't identify with half the mothers, not even my own. I feel I am always lost and I am not this natural parent like Tusshar is. I'm always messing up and taking his advice.

"I have much better control over my work than my son. I'm learning with him. You think it comes naturally, but it is not the case. Every day I realize that there are so many new things to learn. It's a natural progression for all, and gender has nothing to do with it. It came naturally to Tusshar, while it's been hard for me."

On the work front, Ekta is bustling with projects in all mediums. In TV, her 'Naagin 6' is currently ruling space. Whereas for films, she has wrapped up 'Ek Villain returns' and in OTT she has captive reality show 'Lock Upp' which is being hosted by Kangana Ranaut.