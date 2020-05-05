Priyanka Chopra's stylist’s daughter gives her the cutest make-over, crowns her as 'Pretty Pretty Princess'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra's stylist’s daughter gives her the cutest make-over

Priyanka Chopra, who is enjoying quality time with her husband Nick Jonas in home quarantine in LA, has got a new stylist and it is none other than the little kiddo Krishna. PeeCee has been sharing her cute moments with her longtime stylist Divya Jyoti and Nile Sarkisian's daughter Krishna Sky Sarkisian on social media and fans are in love with their camaraderie. On Tuesday, the actress shared yet another bunch of photos in which the little munchkin is seen giving her the cutest makeover.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "First Monday in May ....This year’s theme: Pretty Pretty Princess ⁣...Glam and creative direction by: @sky.krishna" The photo shows Priyanka patiently getting her make-up done by the little bundle of joy Krishna and then poses for a picture. The diva, who was crowned Miss World in 2000, relived the moment as the kiddo crowned her again. PeeCee's expressions are worth a watch. Check out-

A couple of days ago, the actress shared another interesting clip with Krishna. In the video, she is seen working out by holding the little munchkin as weights. She wrote, "No gym, no problem." Watch it here-

PeeCee's stylist's daughter Krishna keeps featuring in the actor's Instagram posts quite frequently. Earlier last year, Priyanka had shared a video of her sweet banter with the kiddo as they fight over who is the cutest among the two. They are seen saying, "No, you are so cute" in the video, which went viral on the internet. Watch-

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has been playing an active role in encouraging people to support healthcare workers and follow social distancing. She, along with husband Nick Jonas, has contributed to a number of Coronavirus relief funds in order to help the daily wage workers who have been most affected by the pandemic. She has also been commemorating women heroes who have come on the frontline and working hard to make a difference.

These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry, supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry. pic.twitter.com/Za12mrjboG — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 31, 2020

Thank you for everything you are doing. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories...no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this. ❤️ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 31, 2020

