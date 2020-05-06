Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera's father robbed at knifepoint, actress thanks Delhi Police for quick action

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera's father robbed at knifepoint

Actress Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra's father was robbed at knifepoint in Police Colony in Mumbai. The actress took to social media to share the incident and revealed that her father was out on an evening walk when this incident took place. "My dad was taking a walk in #policecolony. 2 guys came in a scooter, showed knife and snatched his phone. This is how safe you claim Delhi to be," tweeted.

@DelhiPolice my dad was taking a walk in #policecolony. 2 guys came in a scooter, showed knife and snatched his phone. This is how safe you claim delhi to be. @ArvindKejriwal @CPDelhi — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) May 5, 2020

She then shared the FIR number in a follow-up tweet. "Fir no: NWD-MT-000568 at prince road near pcr police line, model town. Can send you the contact number in direct msg or some email," she wrote.

Fir no: NWD-MT-000568 at prince road near pcr police line, model town. Can send you the contact number in direct msg or some email. https://t.co/KFmH0vTtFo — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) May 5, 2020

Later, Meera thanked the DCP North Delhi for taking quick action. "Thanks @DcpNorthDelhi for such a quick action. Makes me proud when we feel protected by our police department. It's never abt what has been snatched but protecting our elders is most important! Respect @DelhiPolice," she wrote.

Thanks @DcpNorthDelhi for such a quick action. Makes me proud when we feel protected by our police department. Its never abt what has been snatched but protecting our elders is most important! Respect @DelhiPolice https://t.co/KFmH0vTtFo — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) May 5, 2020

Meera made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film Gang of Ghosts. She was later seen in films like 1920 London and Section 375.

(With IANS inputs)

