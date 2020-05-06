Wednesday, May 06, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera's father robbed at knifepoint, actress thanks Delhi Police for quick action

Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera's father robbed at knifepoint, actress thanks Delhi Police for quick action

Actress Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra's father was robbed at knifepoint in Police Colony in Mumbai. The actress took to social media to share the incident and revealed that her father was out on an evening walk when this incident took place. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 06, 2020 11:36 IST
Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera's father robbed at knifepoint
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera's father robbed at knifepoint

Actress Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra's father was robbed at knifepoint in Police Colony in Mumbai. The actress took to social media to share the incident and revealed that her father was out on an evening walk when this incident took place. "My dad was taking a walk in #policecolony. 2 guys came in a scooter, showed knife and snatched his phone. This is how safe you claim Delhi to be," tweeted.

She then shared the FIR number in a follow-up tweet. "Fir no: NWD-MT-000568 at prince road near pcr police line, model town. Can send you the contact number in direct msg or some email," she wrote.

Later, Meera thanked the DCP North Delhi for taking quick action. "Thanks @DcpNorthDelhi for such a quick action. Makes me proud when we feel protected by our police department. It's never abt what has been snatched but protecting our elders is most important! Respect @DelhiPolice," she wrote.

Meera made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film Gang of Ghosts. She was later seen in films like 1920 London and Section 375.

 

(With IANS inputs)

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X