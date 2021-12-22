Priyanka Chopra reveals why she dropped 'Jonas' from her name, asks fans to 'just chill'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka reveals why she dropped 'Jonas' from her name

Highlights Priyanka Chopra dropped 'Jonas' from her name on Instagram last month

Addressing the uproar it caused, PeeCee said she was amused by divorce rumours

Priyanka had married Nick Jonas on December 1, 2018

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has been ruling headlines for her film The Matrix Resurrections. The actress will be seen in the role on Sati and the trailer has already made the fans go gaga over it. Other than her film, PeeCee has also been the talk of the town after she removed 'Jonas' from her name on Instagram. It stirred a storm on the internet as fans started speculating that the actress is getting divorced from her husband Nick Jonas. While Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra rubbished the rumours, the actress did not react to it till now.

Priyanka Chopra in her interview with TOI addressed the uproar caused on social media after she dropped 'Jonas' from her name. She said that people made a huge deal out of it and she was amused. The actress also revealed that she dropped 'Jonas' because she wanted to keep the same username on both Twitter and Instagram. PeeCee also asked the fans to 'just chill' as 'it’s just social media'.

On November 22, Priyanka left her fans and followers shocked after she removed her husband Jonas' surname from her name on social media. Fans who lovingly call the couple 'NickYanka' could not keep calm and were worried. One of the users wrote, "was gonna say there’s no way nick and priyanka broke up bc they were just together for diwali at the beginning of the month but i guess i thought the same for s and c and well."

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra recently blasted a report referring to her as 'Nick Jonas' wife'. Keeping up with her 'no-nonsense' attitude, the actress took to her Instagram Stories and called out the media publication for the same. She demanded an explanation and asked if she needs to add her IMDb link to her bio! "Very interesting that I’m promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time and I’m still referenced as “the wife of…,” she wrote, adding, “Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IMDb link to my bio?” Priyanka also tagged her husband and American pop singer Nick Jonas in her post.

Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas got married on December 1, 2018 in a big fat Indian wedding in Jodhpur.