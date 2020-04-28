Priyanka Chopra praises Madhuri Dixit's free online dance initiative amid COVID-19 lockdown

Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, people are locked inside their house but are doing every bit to keep themselves busy. Staying at home can turn out to be boring but thanks to Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit's innovative decision, people got a new way to shoo away their boredom by learning to dance. Yes, that's true. The 'Dhak Dhak' girl some days back announced that she will be teaching free in her online dance classes twice a week from April 1 to 30, 2020. Well now, her idea has got the appreciation from global icon Priyanka Chopra who lauded her effort to spread positivity in the difficult times and called it a 'wonderful initiative.'

Madhuri took to Twitter in the beginning of the month and wrote, "We at @dancewithMD believe in staying positive while being confined to our homes in these difficult times. So shake a leg to some of the tunes & spread some joy. #LearnAMove #ShareAMove with 2 free classes every week from 1st- 30th April'20."

We at @dancewithMD believe in staying positive while being confined to our homes in these difficult times. So shake a leg to some of the tunes & spread some joy. #LearnAMove #ShareAMove with 2 free classes every week from 1st- 30th April'20. Enroll here: https://t.co/kGSA259zaH pic.twitter.com/dzObVv4AX1 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 1, 2020

Her initiative got praised by the Barfi actress who expressed her love for Madhuri and wrote, "Love @MadhuriDixit #LearnAMove #ShareAMove is a wonderful initiative by team @dancewithMD enabling everyone to stay positive during these difficult times through dance!While we all stay indoors & safe, let's try to get through it with a twirl. Chk it -"

Love @MadhuriDixit #LearnAMove #ShareAMove is a wonderful initiative by team @dancewithMD enabling everyone to stay positive during these difficult times through dance!While we all stay indoors & safe, let's try to get through it with a twirl. Chk it - https://t.co/WNG4F10Ge5 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 27, 2020

After the words of encouragement, Madhuri was quick to respond and wrote, "Thank you @priyankachopra! Let's all stay positive and get through this together."

Thank you @priyankachopra! Let's all stay positive and get through this together. https://t.co/kMaXwpFdSB — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 28, 2020

Looking at their interaction, fans could not stop themselves from praising the two actresses. Look how Netizen reacted:

queen praising another queen ❤️🥺 — diya (@Priyonce3) April 27, 2020

🌿⚘🌿

Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit create magic as they match steps on 'Pinga' — Hayat Mallick (@MallickHayat) April 27, 2020

Can we please have the Boss Ladies, PC and MD work together..as in..a movie, sometime soon enough!🥺😍 — Luv_Madz (@Chandrika2908) April 28, 2020

We would love to see you both in a movie together very soon...🙏🙏🙏 Like Chandramukhi nd Kashi Bhai together...❤️❤️🔥🔥 #MadhuriDixit #PriyankaChopra — KUMUDHA MDN 🤗♥️🥺 (@kumudhagopal) April 28, 2020

Ikr. That twirl is epic. She is beautiful❤️. Well, so are you! I wonder what would have happened if I did meet Priyanka Chopra and we became friends. Idk why people resent/dislike her. You deserve Hollywood woman! Stay there and grow. — Shraddha Nair (@ShraddhaNair2) April 27, 2020

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Kalank while Priyanka's last Bollywood movie was The Sky Is Pink.

