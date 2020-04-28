Tuesday, April 28, 2020
     
Priyanka Chopra praises Madhuri Dixit's free online dance initiative amid COVID-19 lockdown

Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit announced free online dance classes amid COVID-19 lockdown and her initiative was praised by the Barfi actress Priyanka Chopra who lauded her effort to spread positivity during difficult times.

New Delhi Published on: April 28, 2020 13:26 IST
Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, people are locked inside their house but are doing every bit to keep themselves busy. Staying at home can turn out to be boring but thanks to Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit's innovative decision, people got a new way to shoo away their boredom by learning to dance. Yes, that's true. The 'Dhak Dhak' girl some days back announced that she will be teaching free in her online dance classes twice a week from April 1 to 30, 2020. Well now, her idea has got the appreciation from global icon Priyanka Chopra who lauded her effort to spread positivity in the difficult times and called it a 'wonderful initiative.'

Madhuri took to Twitter in the beginning of the month and wrote, "We at @dancewithMD  believe in staying positive while being confined to our homes in these difficult times. So shake a leg to some of the tunes & spread some joy.  #LearnAMove #ShareAMove with 2 free classes every week from 1st- 30th April'20."

Her initiative got praised by the Barfi actress who expressed her love for Madhuri and wrote, "Love @MadhuriDixit #LearnAMove #ShareAMove is a wonderful initiative by team  @dancewithMD enabling everyone to stay positive during these difficult times through dance!While we all stay indoors & safe, let's try to get through it with a twirl. Chk it -"

After the words of encouragement, Madhuri was quick to respond and wrote, "Thank you @priyankachopra! Let's all stay positive and get through this together."

Looking at their interaction, fans could not stop themselves from praising the two actresses. Look how Netizen reacted:

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Kalank while Priyanka's last Bollywood movie was The Sky Is Pink.

