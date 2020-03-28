Priyanka Chopra opens up about starting family with Nick Jonas: Something I definitely want to do

ens up about starting family with Nick Jonas: Something I definitely want to do

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are easily the most adored couples in the world. The duo keeps their fans on their toes with their social media PDA and drool-worthy photos. While it's been just one and a half years of their wedding and fans are already expecting the couple to start a family soon. Priyanka has been asked many times about starting a family with Nick Jonas. Recently, during her photoshoot for Tatler magazine, the actress went candid about her plans of growing her family and says that it will happen when God wills it.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot on December 2, 2018 in a big fat Indian and white wedding. Talking about the family, she told the magazine, "Right now, this year’s really packed for me in terms of the work that I’m doing and the work that I’ve taken on." However, she did add that having a family is indeed important. She said, "But having a family is very important to me and it always has been. It is something that I definitely want to do and I’m hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it’ll happen."

The actress also opened up about balancing her husband Nick Jonas’ career as a touring musician and her burgeoning one in Hollywood. She said, "We don't go more than two/three weeks without seeing each other. That's the rule. It's too hard otherwise, and you've got to work on the relationship, to prioritise it."

Priyanka and Nick broke the internet on Friday when the American singer shared a video of them working out together at home during quarantine. In the video, while Nick sports a black workout tee and a pair of grey shorts, PeeCee looks chic in an all black gym ensemble. The actress also flaunts sunglasses as they work out in the sun. Watch the video here-

The actress on Thursday also joined WHO's #SafeHands challenge. PeeCee took the challenge as the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, nominated her amid the coronavirus pandemic. She took to Instagram to share a video in which she is seen washing her hands in forward and backward strokes. In the video, Priyanka Chopra looks pretty in white while she shows the handwashing technique.

"I accept the #SafeHands challenge @DrTedros. One of the main takeaways from our IG live chat yesterday was the importance of washing your hands properly. It’s a simple action that can help save lives and flatten the curve. And here's a song to ensure you're doing this for at least 20 seconds. co-written by @nickjonas.I nominate @katebosworth, @mindykaling, @nickjonas, @parineetichopra and @amitabhbachchan. Namaste", she wrote on instagram.

