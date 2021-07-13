Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas pen heartfelt birthday wishes for mother Denise, share throwback pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra pens heartfelt birthday wish for mother-in-law Denise Jonas

International star Priyanka Chopra is currently in London filming her new series Citadel. While she is away from her family, she has been making sure to make their special days more special by penning down heartfelt wishes on social media. On her mother-in-law Denise Jonas' birthday, PeeCee took to Instagram to share throwback pictures and complained that the duo needs to click more pictures together. She wrote, "Happy Birthday @Mamadjonas! So blessed to have you in my life... Wishing you so much love and happiness today. Love and miss you!"

Priyanka Chopra concluded her note by saying, "P.S. We need more pictures together!" On the other hand, Nick Jonas also shared a picture of Mama Jonas on Instagram and wished her. "Happy birthday mom. Love you!," he wrote, "

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICKJONAS Nick Jonas pens heartfelt birthday wish for mother Denise

Meanwhile, Priyanka has also shared a throwback picture with her brother Siddharth Chopra on his birthday. She took to Instagram and shared a post featuring a childhood picture along with a recent picture of Siddharth posing with their mother Madhu Chopra. "Happy Birthday Sid! Love you and wish I was there to celebrate you. Wishing u so much joy and laughter @siddharthchopra89", Priyanka wrote in the caption.

In the picture from their childhood, Priyanka Chopra and Siddharth Chopra were seen enjoying the waves at a beach together. In the second picture, Siddharth and Madhu were seen posing beside what appeared to be a food truck. The truck featured a special message from Priyanka and her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

A board situated by the truck read, "Deares Sid, Happy birthay!! We know there is not much you love more than food. We love you Nick & Didi."

Priyanka was last seen on screen in the OTT film "The White Tiger". The Ramin Bahrani directorial stars Adarsh Gourav and also features Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role.

She is currently busy with "Citadel". Helmed by "Avengers" makers Joe and Anthony Russo, "Citadel" is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden slated for OTT release.