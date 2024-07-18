Bollywood to Hollywood and accolades in between, Priyanka Chopra's filmy career is as diverse as her accents

Follow us on Image Source : PRIYANKA CHOPRA A look at Priyanka Chopra's filmy career

Global icon and Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is celebrating her 42nd birthday today, on July 18. Priyanka is known in the industry not only for her beauty but also for her talent. Moreover, the Desi Girl is also counted among the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. She is today a successful model, actor, singer, producer and entrepreneur. Even though Priyanka's journey from Bollywood to Hollywood may seem easy to someone looking from the outside, it was never so simple for her. There is a huge difference between doing something in your own country among your own people and then going to a new country and starting from scratch and establishing yourself. This girl, born in Jamshedpur, Bihar, took such a leap that she touched the skies.

How did her film journey begin?

In the year 2000, she won the title of Miss World. From here, her Bollywood journey also began and she did many successful films. In the year 2004, she played a negative character in her film Aitraaz with Akshay Kumar, for which she was highly praised. Priyanka also received the Best Actress National Award for the 2008 film Fashion. She has also won five Filmfare awards. But do you know she hired an agent from Los Angeles who groomed Priyanka?

This is how she set foot in Hollywood

In the year 2012, she got her first international music album 'In My City'. Let us tell you that this album was also Priyanka Chopra's first singing debut. After this, she appeared in the single 'Exotic' with rapper Pitbull in the year 2013. Very few people know that Priyanka Chopra also gave her voice to a character named Ishani in Disney's animated film 'Planes'.

After this, in the year 2015, Priyanka played the role of FBI agent Alex Parrish in the American TV show 'Quantico' marking her Hollywood debut. With this series, Priyanka also became the first South Asian woman to play a lead character in an American drama series. She also became the first South Asian actress to win a People's Choice Award in 2016. The same year PC was presented with the fourth highest civilian award given by the Government of India, the Padma Shri.

Priyanka's other Hollywood projects

After Quantico, Priyanka was also offered other Hollywood films. She shared screen space with Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) and Zac Efron in 'Baywatch'. In this film, she was seen in the role of a villain. Priyanka played the role of Isabel in the film 'Isn't It Romantic' (2019). It was a supporting role. After this, Priyanka played the role of Sati in 'The Matrix Resurrections'. The film was released in theatres on 22 December 2021. Priyanka was also seen in a small role in 'A Kid Like Jake'. In this film, British American actor Asif Mandvi played the role of Priyanka's husband.

After this, Priyanka established herself in Hollywood with 'Citadel' and 'Love Again'. Currently, PC is preparing for her next Hollywood project 'The Bluff'. It will be directed by filmmaker Frank E Flowers. Priyanka will share screen space with Hollywood actor Karl Urban in this film.

