Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'demoted', couple relegated to bottom on Royal family official website

There have been reports indicating there were differences between members of the royal family. Now with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's names being relegated to the bottoming on the Royal Family's official website, things have come to the fore.

Published on: September 29, 2022 8:20 IST
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSSEXROYAL Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their equation with the Royal have always been in limelight. Especially after the two decided to step down from their duties as the Royals. Recently, at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, many were curious to see if the couple would be joining their grandmother's funeral and in what capacity. Now, as King Philips take the charge after his mother's demise, the hierarchy of the Royal descendants changed. The same was updated on the Royal family's website.

The images of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were relegated all the way to the bottom of the Royal Family's website over the last weekend. Several media reports said that the Royal Family had "demoted" the couple. The couple's dedicated pages were put just underneath Prince William and Kate Middleton's, who have now been promoted to Prince and Princess of Wales. According to Page Six, after Meghan and Harry announced stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family, they were pushed down below Princess Anne but now that King Charles III has ascended to the throne, they sit directly on top of Prince Andrew. 

Their demotion is only the latest hiccup the couple has encountered in recent weeks, Page Six said. Following his grandmother's death, the Duke of Sussex was forbidden from wearing his military uniform to the planned celebrations, unlike the rest of his family. 

Page Six reported that after much deliberation, Charles agreed to let him do so for the actual funeral -- with one condition: his late grandmother's initials could not appear on his military outfit. Harry was reportedly so "heartbroken" that he almost refused to wear the uniform at all. Furthermore, at the late monarch's funeral, Markle and Harry were compelled to sit in the second row rather than in the front row with the rest of the royals. 

There have been reports indicating there were differences between members of the royal family. Well, although one of the late Queen's "dearest wishes" was for Harry to make amends with his family, it appears there is still some bitterness in the air.

