Prateik Babbar's emotional note on Smita Patil's 34th death anniversary: Perfect mother every boy idolises

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar, on the occasion of his late mother and actress Smita Patil, shared an emotional note on his social media. The '4 More Shots Please' actor was merely two weeks old when he lost his mother. On Smita's 34th death anniversary, Prateik shared a black and white picture on Instagram alongside a post that read, "34 years ago today my mother left us.. over the years.. iv tried to imagine & create the perfect image of her.. in my mind & heart.. we’ve arrived at a very special place.. a very precious place.. now.. she’s the perfect mother.. the perfect woman.. the perfect role model.. the apple of every little boys eye.. that perfect mother every little boy idolises.. & wants to grow up to be like.."

Further, the note read, "the one that will never leave your side.. & stay #4ever.. till the end of time.. & every year she grows younger.. with me.. she’s 65 years young now.. she will continue to live with me.. within me.. to infinity.. & beyond.. my beautiful.. mama queen.. my reason.. numero uno.. my #superstar #legend...rest in #love.. in #power.. in #paradise."

Not just Prateik, but also his father Raj Babbar shared a post that read, "You were just 31 when you left us. The short pathway of memories you walked, left so many indelible impressions that your absence isn't easy to believe. You saw so little & yet had so much to showcase. Your hasty retreat from our lives would always remain unexplained."

Talking about the late actress, she worked in over 80Hindi, Marathi and Malayalam films in a career that spanned just over a decade. She has been a winner of two National Film Awards. She was the recipient of the Padma Shri in 1985. The actress was married to actor Raj Babbar. She died on 13 December, 1986 at the age of 31 due to childbirth complications. Over 10 of her films were released after her death.

Coming back to Prateik, his next venture is Sanjay Gupta’s 'Mumbai Saga.' The gangster drama shows the story of how and what happened that transformed Bombay into Mumbai. It features John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Amol Gupte, Gulshan Grover and Rohit Roy.