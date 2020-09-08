Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DARLINGPRABHAS Prabhas adopts forest land in Telangana, donates Rs 2 crore

Actor Prabhas took to his Instagram on Monday to inform his fans that he has adopted 1650 acres of Kazipalli Reserve Forest Block to convert it into an ecological park. The actor gave a cheque of Rs 2 crore to the forest officials for the development of the reserve forest. Prabhas wrote, "I've taken the initiative to adopt and develop 1650 acres of Kazipalli Reserve Forest Block near Hyderabad. Having always been a nature lover, I believe this would create an additional lung space for the city"

He also thanked the officials for the opportunity and wrote, "I thank Rajya Sabha MP @mpsantoshtrs for his support. I would also like to thank the Govt of Telangana and Forest Department for giving me this opportunity!"

The Khazipalli reserve forest is known for its medicinal plants. After the actor adopted the forest, the department will convert a small portion into an urban forest park while developing the rest of the forest as a conservation zone. The eco park will have a see-through wall, according to Bangalore Mirror, along with a walking track, view point, gazebo and medicinal plant centre. Prabhas took up the initiative under the Green India challenge promoted by ruling TRS party MP J Santosh Kumar

On the work front, Prabhas recently announced his next film with filmmaker Om Raut titled Adipurush, backed by Bhushan Kumar's Tseries. The film will see him play the role of Ram and actor Saif Ali Khan will play 'Lankesh,' the devil. will be a Hindi-Telugu bilingual film, dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada as well as several foreign languages. It will go on floors early next year and will hit the screens in 2022.

Also, Prabhas will be seen in film Radhey Shyam opposite actress Pooja Hegde. The actor released the first poster of the film in July. Prabhas dedicated the poster to his fans and wrote, "This is for you, my fans! Hope you like it."

The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. It also stars Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. It is Prabhas' 20th film.

