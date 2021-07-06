Payal Rohatgi shares statement after her arrest for threatening society chairman, DELETES video later

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PAYALROHATGI Payal Rohatgi shares statement after arrest for threatening society chairman

Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi was arrested last month by the Satellite Police in Ahmedabad for threatening and hurling abuse at the chairman of her society on social media. The actress was later released on bail. Taking to her social media, Payal released a statement on her arrest and said that the police should 'feel ashamed' for their behaviour. In a video, the actress sought an apology from them for their 'unprofessional manner.' She said that arresting her from her residence over an FIR registered a previous night was 'unacceptable'. She also claimed that the CCTV footage will prove her truth. However, soon after sharing the video on Instagram, she deleted it and said that it has been done on her lawyer's advice.

Payal Rohatgi shared the video and said, "Ahmedabad Police u should feel ashamed for your behaviour. I want to state it clearly that Ahmedabad Police, your behaviour in picking me up from my residence on 25th June morning is unacceptable over an FIR registered against me the previous night. You wanted to humiliate me, but you as an entire police force should feel the humiliation for behaving in such an unprofessional manner."

She added, "I don’t need any witness to prove my statements, because there were CCTV cameras installed even in my society. CCTV cameras are installed even at the Satellite police station, and even on the road outside Satellite Police Station. Till then, all I want to say is that, what you did, and under pressure from whom, only God knows. But the way in which you tried to humiliate me, I feel you as an entire police force, should feel ashamed and apologise to me."

Payal's Instagram account is being handled by her team now. Deleting the said video, the team wrote, "We have deleted Ms Rohatgi’s video on Ahmedabad Police as we were told to do that by our lawyers. Also DELETED uploads whether it be videos or WhatsApp chats can be retrieved in today’s times so let’s wait for law to figure out justice for Ms Rohatgi."

The Satellite police station in Ahmedabad had arrested the actress following a complaint lodged by the chairman of the society where she lives. The police have invoked IPC Sections 294(b), 504, 506(1), 506(2), and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act against the actress.

"The complaint against Payal Rohatgi was lodged by the complainant at very late hour yesterday (Thursday). Today (Friday), the police produced her in the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court at around 12:45 p.m., and later she was released on bail out," A.S. Roy, the investigating officer from Satellite police station, told IANS.

According to the complaint, Rohatgi has been threatening to 'break the legs' of anyone who favours children playing in the common plot of the society, besides hurling abuses at those disagreeing with her. Shah had also alleged that despite not being a member of the housing society, she had attended its annual general meeting, creating ruckus.