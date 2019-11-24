Sunday, November 24, 2019
     
Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan aka Chintu Tyagi gives 'Sunday offer' to fans

Kartik Aryan has given a Sunday offer to his fans by sharing photos on social media.

New Delhi Published on: November 24, 2019 14:49 IST
Karthik Aryan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Wohwith Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The actor had recently wrapped up the first schedule of Dostana 2 in Punjab with Lakshya and Janhvi Kapoor. Kartik recently turned a year older. The actor today was enjoying his morning drive alone on the empty streets listening to the songs of Pati Patni Aur Woh Dheeme Dheeme and Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare. Kartik has a massive fan following and he knows how to impress them too. 

Today Kartik Aaryan posted pictures of him looking uber cool on his Instagram account. The actor is donning a white t-shirt and blue denim jeans. He has paired his look with a blue denim jacket. In his t-shirt on the backside, it is written, "For Sale." The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor captioned his post as "Sunday Offer #ChintuTyagi For Sale #PatiPatniAurWoh #PoseLikeKartikAaryan."

Sunday Offer #ChintuTyagi For Sale 🎈 . . #PatiPatniAurWoh #PoseLikeKartikAaryan

