Parineeti Chopra treats fan with bridesmaids moment from Priyanka Chopra's wedding

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARINEETI CHOPRA Parineeti Chopra shares beautiful throwback picture from Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ wedding

Taking a trip down memory lane, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra on Friday took to her social media handle and posted a throwback picture from cousin Priyanka Chopra's big fat wedding in Jodhpur. Two years ago Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fairy tale wedding. The duo were accompanied by a bunch of bridegrooms and bridesmaids, and Parineeti was one among them.

Parineeti shared the lovely picture from Priyanka's wedding where she is accompanied by her bridesmaids, on Instagram. In the picture, Parineeti look beautiful in an all pastel ensemble, while PeeCee looks ravishing in red. Both look breathtakingly gorgeous, as they strike a pose.

"Bridesmaids with the queen bee @priyankachopra @mubinarattonsey @tam2cul @anjula_acharia," Parineeti captioned the memory.

The picture also featured Priyanka's friends - filmmaker Mubina Rattonsey and Tamanna Dutta, and the actress' investment manager Anjula Acharia.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently celebrated their 2nd wedding anniversary. On their special day, the too took to their Instagram handle and posted some beautiful photos from their wedding day and wrote adorable anniversary wishes.

Calling his wife ‘inspiring’ and ‘beautiful’, Nick wrote, “Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman. Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you.”

In another post, Nick said "Two days, two weddings now two years. I was so honored to get to marry @priyankachopra in her home country, in a traditional Hindu wedding. I can’t believe how lucky I am, and how quickly the time has gone by. Happy Hindu anniversary beautiful."

On the other hand, Priyanka wrote, "2 years down... forever to go @nickjonas."

On the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for ‘Text For You’ which also stars Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in key roles. She was last seen in ‘The Sky Is Pink’ alongside Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf.