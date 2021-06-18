Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PANKAJTRIPATHI Pankaj Tripathi: Those of us who have power and potential must look out for others

Actress Pankaj Tripathi feels those who have power and potential must take up the duty of looking out for others more than ever today. He addressed the subject through an audio clip on social media.

"It's time for us to be selfless and help anyone who looks like they're in need of it. Trust me, doing this will feel good. Care is always welcome, especially in times of crisis. A book I read recently describes how even in the presence of a powerful king in the jungle -- which is the lion -- all the inhabitants of the forest have to look out for themselves," said Pankaj.

"In human society, it's not the same. Those of us who have power and potential must take up the duty of looking out for others who need us more than ever today," he added.

Meanwhile, as life slowly trickles back to normalcy, Pankaj looks forward to his upcoming films. His next release is probably the much-hyped "83", which is ready for release. The film narrates the story of India's first cricket World Cup victory in 1983. Tripathi plays the team's manager Man Singh in the film that stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, captain of the Indian team.

He will also be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in the film "Bachchan Pandey" which is currently on the floors in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The Farhad Samji directorial film also stars Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon and Prateik Babbar.

Among his other projects is "Mimi" starring Kriti Sanon, a film about surrogacy.