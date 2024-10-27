Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan's video goes viral amid dating rumours | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan's video goes viral on social media

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is often surrounded by gossip-filled news. The star kid is all set to make his Bollywood debut with his upcoming film Sarzameen. More than the professional front, Ibrahim remains in the limelight on social media about his personal life. Last Saturday, like every year, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla organised a grand Diwali party this year as well, which was attended by several celebs. During this party, Ibrahim Ali Khan was seen with his alleged girlfriend Palak Tiwari.

Palak and Ibrahim's video goes viral

In a video on Instagram, Palak Tiwari was seen getting out of her car outside during the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Diwali party. Palak flashed a million-dollar smile and said hello to the paparazzi and then as she went inside the hotel to join the party, Ibrahim was seen waiting for her there. Ibrahim immediately hugged Palak, to which netizens are constantly reacting.

Palak wore a brown top and blue jeans for the occasion and kept her hair open. In the clip, Ibrahim can be seen hugging Palak during the party. After this, Palak and Ibrahim were seen talking to Vijay Verma and Tamannaah Bhatia. Ibrahim was wearing a black embroidered closed neck stylish coat.

Ibrahim and Palak have been dating for quite some time now

Talking about Ibrahim and Palak, they have been seen together on many occasions recently. While the alleged couple is yet to confirm that they are dating each other, their frequent public appearances and social media activities indicate that there is something special between them, which they do not want to make public just yet.

In early June this year, Palak Tiwari was spotted leaving Ibrahim Ali Khan's house in Mumbai. Palak wore a black top and matching bell-bottom pants. Later the same night, Ibrahim was spotted leaving the house in a black T-shirt. It is being said that both of them left his house in separate cars. Their pictures and videos went viral on social media at that time.

