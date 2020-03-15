On Honey Singh's birthday, take a look at Yo Yo's upcoming songs

One of the most loved Punjabi singer Honey Singh, also popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, is celebrating his 37th birthday on March 15. The singer has given some amazing songs with catch lyrics and raps in them such as Yaar Tera Superstar, Love Dose, Blue Eyes, Angrezi Beat, etc. Not only this, he even gave some superhit Bollywood tracks like Lungi Dance, Dil Chori, etc that will force you to shake a leg on the dance floor. For quite some time he was absent from the industry until recently he announced his new song titled Loca for his songs. Just in a few hours, the song became popular and started trending on YouTube.

Just after the release of his latest track, fans wanted him to bring in some more songs for them to which he promised that he has many songs coming up for everyone which also includes dance and love songs. In an interview, Yo Yo said, "Many love songs are ready! We are working on two songs, one of them is Dance Love song just like Love Dose and one is a proper Dance Song. After that, there will be one more song for which we will be shooting which is a proper Love Song." Further he said that his love songs are ready for which he will soon be traveling to shoot the music videos. The first one is titled 'First Kiss' while the second one is called 'Saiyaan.'

Honey Singh also recently made his debut on TikTok where he keeps on sharing entertaining videos for his fans. Have a look at some of his TikToks here:

Coming back to Honey Singh's latest song Loca, the title happens to be s Spanish word 'crazy.' It is becoming a favourite track for all the party animals and has been sung by Honey Singh and Simar Kaur. The song is infused with Reggaeton beats and Latin vibes.

With Loca, Honey Singh has collaborated with T-Series after his old songs like 'Makhna' and 'Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha.'

Check out the video of his popular songs here:

