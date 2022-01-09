Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ANILKAPOOR On Farah Khan's birthday, wishes pour in from Anil Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Rajkummar Rao & others

As director-choreographer Farah Khan turned 57 on Sunday, her friends and fellow members of the film fraternity flooded the social media with love-filled greetings. A slew of celebrities including Shilpa Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Patralekhaa and more took to their respective Instagram handles and shared their quirky, adorable wishes.

Shilpa Shetty posted a video from the sets of a dance reality show, in which she can be seen shaking a leg with the birthday girl. Further, Shilpa penned, "My darling Faroooo. Forever dancing, making us dance, laughing, loving, and pampering! I'm sure nothing will change in the future too! Love you, @farahkhankunder! Happy birthday!"

Anil Kapoor shared a string of fun pictures with the birthday girl, calling her "Papaji". He penned, "Happy Birthday @farahkhankunder! Some things never change and our friendship is definitely one of them! So glad to have you in my life! Here's to always killing it on and off the screen! Love you Papaji!"

Taking to the comments section, Farah replied, "Papaji we are the original Jai and veeru, ram and lakhan lovvvv u papaji ur the Best." Patralekhaa posted a picture from her wedding celebration, in which she and Rajkummar can be seen hugging the birthday girl. She wrote, "Happpy Birthday @farahkhankunder ma'am. Wishing you only love and happiness. I love you."

Malaika Arora also took to her Instagram Story and posted a picture in which she can be seen posing with the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' choreographer. She penned, "Happy bday my kameeni @farahkhankunder...makin me dance to ur tune since '98...love u my friend."

Several other celebrities including Huma Qureshi, Raveena Tandon, Manish Malhotra and more shared love-filled greetings to mark Farah's birthday on social media.