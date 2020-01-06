On AR Rahman's birthday, 10 soulful Hindi songs of the maestro

Music maestro AR Rahman is celebrating his 53rd birthday today. The music composer, without whom the Bollywood industry is incomplete doesn’t need any introduction. Dubbed ‘Mozart of Madras’, his Indian chords have made him won not only national but also the prestigious Oscar Award for Slumdog Millionaire’s ‘Jai Ho’. His renditions are known for a beautiful mix of traditional orchestral arrangements and electronic beats. There was no looking back for him after his first music which he composed for the film Roja.

He has four National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe, 15 Filmfare Awards and 16 Filmfare Awards in South in his kitty. Calling him an ace musician is definitely an understatement. On the maestro's special day, let's check out 10 of his best Hindi compositions that he has given us.

1. Roja Janeman, Roja

The song that gives goosebumps is S P Balasubramanium’s stirring rendition of Roja Janeman conveying the isolation and yearning of the hero against Sujatha Mohan’s haunting trill.

2. Kehna Hi Kya, Bombay

Rahman hits out of the ballpark with his alaap that elevates Kehna hi kya to another level.

3. Aye Ajnabi, Dil Se

Rahman's composition from Dil Se.. renders it pristine, pensive and poetic.

4. Lukka Chuppi, Rang De Basanti

Lata Mangeshkar and Rahman's song will never leave you without getting teary-eyed or a lump in the throat.

5. Khuda Hafiz, Yuva

The song is a surreal, showy and quirky offering from the eclectic Yuva album.

6. Tere Bina, Guru

This composition of Rahman has the sort of joie de vivre that makes music the food of love.

7. Rehna Tu, Delhi 6

This quintessential Rahman song has a quirkiness that distinguishes all his work from that of his contemporaries.

8. Tum Ho, Rockstar

From amongst a lot of hit tracks from Rockstar's album, Tum Ho is a special one that stands out.

9. Enna Sona, OK Jaanu

This song makes you want to let yourself loose and seize life like never before.

10. Agar Tum Saath Ho, Tamasha

This track wonderfully captures the emotions of the couple-- Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the film.

