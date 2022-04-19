Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MAHESHBABU Noted Telugu producer Narayan Das Narang passes away; Mahesh Babu condoles

Nayaran Das Narang, well-known distributor, producer, and head of the film chamber, died early on Tuesday, according to reports. He had been suffering from age-related issues for a few months before passing away at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad.

Narayan Das has distributed several films and owns the Asian multiplex, as well as being a co-owner of AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad. He has previously produced popular films such as 'Love Story' and 'Lakshya'.

As soon as the news of his shocking demise spread, several fans and celebs took to Twitter to condole. Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Shocked and saddened by the demise of #NarayanDasNarang garu. A prolific figure in our film industry.. his absence will be deeply felt. A privilege to have known and worked with him."

Narayan Das Narang's upcoming projects include Shekhar Kammula's directorial with Dhanush as the lead and 'Ghost' starring Akkineni Nagarjuna.

-Further details awaited