Did Nora Fatehi delete her Instagram account? Here's what we know

Highlights Nora Fatehi had 37.6 million followers on Instagram

Her last IG post was a clip of herself feeding a lion with her bare hand

Fans of Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi were left shocked on Friday afternoon after they could not access the actress' Instagram account. Ever since netizens are wondering what could be the reason. However, the real reason is not known yet. It can either be some technical glitch or the actress might have deactivated/deleted her account. When we go to Nora's official profile on the photo-sharing application, a message pops up that reads, "Sorry, this page isn't available".

Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'Sorry, this page isn't available,' the message pops up the second you click on the old links of Nora Fatehi's Instagram account.

For the unversed, Nora Fatehi was an active user of Instagram and had 37.6 million followers on it. She made her last Instagram post yesterday (Thursday) from her Dubai trip. She had visited a private zoo there and shared several videos and photos with animals including a hyena, an owl, lionesses and a chimpanzee. Sharing photos of herself and two lionesses, she wrote, "Its that Lion energy from now on… They so beautiful tho."

Incidentally, just a few hours ago, the official Instagram page of World Animal Protection India shared a post criticising the growing trend of celebrities posing with captive animals. Sharing the same photograph of Nora Fatehi posing with lions, the post read, "World Animal Protection is concerned at the growing trend of celebrities posing with captive lionesses in various captive facilities in the Middle East and urges all individuals to avoid patronising captive wild animals in entertainment. Wild animals used in entertainment suffer immeasurably in these venues. Wildlife belongs in the wild."

On the work front, Nora was recently seen in Guru Randhawa's music video 'Dance Meri Rani'.