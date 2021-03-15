Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIMRAT KAUR Nimrat Kaur shows 'what being love-bombed looks like'; shares birthday photos

Actress Nimrat Kaur on Monday shared photographs of her birthday celebration with her maternal grandmother and other family members in Delhi. Sharing photos of her 39th birthday on Saturday on Instagram, Nimrat wrote: "What being love-bombed looks like! Safe to say this was no ordinary party. A home full of my favourite people, a table pouring with all my favourite yummies from my ever spectacular friend @smittenbakery and a heart full of love and energy to carry me through the next chapter! Bring it all on universe...ready I so am!! #GodBlessed #LuckiestGirlAlive #MyFamily."

Nimrat had flown down to Delhi last weekend to celebrate her birthday with her family. Her birthday was an intimate affair with close family members.

Talking about her birthday celebration, the actress recently told IANS, "I couldn't wait to be in Delhi. My naniji (maternal grandmother) is moving to a new house and I am celebrating my birthday there. She has already pre-booked that. It is going to be an intimate family affair this year. I have my parents here. So, I am being very careful and I won't step out much. We might have dinner. I am still figuring it out. I know it will be fun for two to three days in Delhi."

On the work front also Nimrat has a lot to celebrate this month with Atrangi Re, Anek and Dasvi lined up. Nimrat plays Bimla Devi in Dasvi, and the film also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam. In Anek, she will share the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana. Anand L. Rai's Atrangi Re casts her with Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

The actress says that she has always made it a point not to pick repetitive roles. "I would be lying if I said that I am not being approached for the same part. The stereotyping comes with the part that people love what you have done. So it is like a backhanded compliment. The problem that happens is that when you are repetitive with what you are doing, It's not exciting for you or the audience. I have been offered things that have been repetitive in their offering. But I have been fortunate that people have viewed me in ways I couldn't imagine. After 'The Lunchbox', I did 'Homeland' and 'Wayward Pines'. Then I came back to 'The Test Case', then 'Homeland' again and then this. The time gaps have been more. That is the unfavourable part of this entire thing. The gaps have been long and they test my patience as well. But you have to pay a price for everything," she said.

-with IANS inputs