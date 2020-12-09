Newlyweds Sana Khan, Anas Sayied enjoy romantic honeymoon in Kashmir. Seen their mushy pics, videos?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BLOGSBYMAHAAYY Newlyweds Sana Khan and Anas Sayied enjoy their romantic honeymoon in Kashmir

Bollywood's former actress Sana Khan has shared new pictures and videos from her Kashmir honeymoon with husband Anas Sayied. Bigg Boss contestant Sana married to Surat-based Anas Sayied in a low-key ceremony in November. The actress, who has been an avid social media user, has been treating her fans with her travel diaries on Instagram stories. On Wednesday, Sana posted a video of a drive along Dal Lake.

She also shared a video of herself, sitting next to a heater. She said, “Baaki kuch ho na ho, boss yeh na ho na, aapki toh maut hai bhai. Itni paagal jaisi thandi hai idhar.”

Sana shared stunning video of herself dressed in a black coloured burkha and was seen sipping a cup of kahwa while enjoying the beautiful look of the valley. Earlier, she also had shared video of herself spending quality time with her husband as they enjoyed the winters, snow falls and the view in Kashmir valley.

Meanwhile, in a video from her hotel room which went viral on social media featured Sana and Anas. The former could be heard saying, “What a view, man!” Anas walked into the frame, saying, “Badi thand hai (It is very cold).”

While sharing glimpses of her vacation, Sana also took to her Instagram profile and shared a video of herself undergoing the COVID-19 test at the airport. In the video, Sana was seen shutting her eyes tightly as her nasal swab was underway.

"COVID Test #srinagar #airport #kashmir #holidays," she captioned the video.

However, Sana had shocked everyone earlier this year after she had announced her exit from showbiz industry. Making the big announcement, Sana said “I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in to. Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any Showbiz work henceforth.”