Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ANGADBEDI Neha Dhupia, Angad welcome 'Bedi Boy,' announce good news with an adorable post

Celebrity couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who were eagerly waiting for the birth of their second baby have finally announced the good news. The couple has been blessed with a baby boy on Sunday. Angad announced the good news through a social media post. Taking to his Instagram handle, Angad shared a picture of him and Neha from a pregnancy photoshoot where the two are seen wearing classic white-and-blue outfits. Along with the photo, Angad announced the news and shared that both the mother and the baby are healthy.

Alongside, he wrote, "The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the "baby" title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!! Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia," he wrote the caption."

Have a look at the same here:

As soon as he shared the post, fans and fellow members of the film fraternity poured in congratulatory messages on the happy post. "Congratulations guys," actor Sagarika Ghatge wrote. "Many many congratulations Angad and Neha ji," a fan added.

Just yesterday, Neha took to Instagram and shared a number of pictures from her maternity shoot and showed her excitement as she wrote in one of the captions, "Can’t wait to hold you in my arms …"

The couple announced the news of Neha's second pregnancy on July 19 with an adorable picture. It was captioned, "Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God."

Neha and Angad got married in May 2018. They welcomed their daughter Mehr just a few months later.