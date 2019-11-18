Image Source : INSTAGRAM Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi celebrate daughter Mehr's first birthday, see pics

On November 18, 2018, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their first baby girl and named the little munchkin Mehr. Their cute daughter turned one on Monday and the couple planned to visit Amritsar with the entire family. Taking to Instagram, Angad has shared a couple of photos with his wife Neha and little Mehr. In the photo, while Angad and Mehr can be seen twinning in blue, Neha looks beautiful in a yellow-blue kurta with a balloon in her hand which says ‘1’. Neha and Angad try to play and cuddle with her. The couple looks adorable and it will steal your heart away.

Sharing the photos, Angad wrote, “Our baby girl turns #1. Happy birthday Mehr.. May you have the wisdom of your dada.. and grandparents over the years and the smile and warmth of your mum.. much love and prayers. Just be a kind girl always. Love your dad. Angad. @nehadhupia Waheguru mehr kare.thank you @rjdeigg for these memories".

Meanwhile, proud mother Neha Dhupia took to Twitter to share a couple of photos of Mehr from behind, while she and her husband Angad Bedi kiss the baby. Captioning the photos, Neha wrote: "Happy 1st Birthday our little angel .... my heart is so full of love... I don't know what I am capable of giving you but you gave me the best gift of my life, the gift of motherhood. May god bless you ... Guru ‘Mehr' Karein".

Lovebirds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in May last year and welcomed their daughter Mehr in November. While Neha has been sharing photos of her daughter from the backside, netizens are eagerly waiting to see her face as they have already fallen in love with the munchkin. They showered the infant with wishes and blessings on her first birthday.

Happy 1st Birthday our little angel .... my heart is so full of love... I don’t know what I am capable of giving you but you gave me the best gift of my life, the gift of motherhood. May god bless you ... Guru ‘Mehr’ Karein 🎉❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/ps7ZZ1bFJx — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) November 18, 2019

Farhan Akhtar also wished Mehr with a comment under Neha's post, which reads "Happy Birthday" followed by a red heart emoji.

