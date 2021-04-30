Neetu Kapoor shares emotional post on Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary: Have accepted life will never be same

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETU KAPOOR Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor

On the first death anniversary of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, wife and actress Neetu Kapoor shared an emotional post in the memory of the veteran actor. Remembered the charisma the Rishi had, the actress wrote, "All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him .. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence .. sometimes his wise advice:: his wise cracks : his anecdotes!"

"We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever. we have accepted life will never be the same without him !!! But life will go on," she added. Along with the post, she shared an old picture of theirs.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor's first death anniversary: Late actor's films with wife Neetu Kapoor you can't miss

Rishi Kapoor was an actor par excellence. He breathed his last in Mumbai on April 30 last year after a two-year battle with leukemia. He was 67. Kapoor stayed in the US for almost a year for his cancer treatment. His death was a shock to many. Wife Neetu often takes to social media to express her pain of missing him. On first death anniversary of the actor, here are some endearing family moments of 'Chintu', as he was lovingly called by his close ones.

Also read: Remembering Rishi Kapoor: Endearing family moments of 'Chintu' with Neetu, Ranbir and Riddhima