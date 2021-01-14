Neetu Kapoor remembers sister-in-law Ritu Nanda on death anniversary, shares old pic featuring Rishi Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETU54 Neetu Kapoor remembers sister-in-law Ritu Nanda on her death anniversary

Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to remember her sister-in-law Ritu Nanda who succumbed to cancer last year. Ritu Nanda, daughter of the late Raj Kapoor and mother-in-law of Shweta Bachchan, had passed away following a seven-year-long battle with cancer in New Delhi. She was 71 and married to the former Escorts Group Chairman Rajan Nanda.

Taking to Instagram, Neetu shared a throwback picture with Ritu and wrote, "Miss you Ritu. You will always be remembered today and always." The photo also featured late actor Rishi Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar. Check out-

Ritu Nanda was one among the Kapoor family's 'betis' who kept away from the glamour and grit of Bollywood to become an independent entrepreneur, initially in the household appliances business which, however, collapsed and later in the sunshine insurance sector, where she also shone. She was the Chairwoman of the Ritu Nanda Insurance Services (RNIS) and set new insurance records for which she bagged several coveted awards, including the 'Best Insurance Advisor of the Decade' from the public sector monolithic Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

For selling a staggering 17,000 pension plan policies in a single day, she got an entry into the Guinness Book of World Records. She was reputed to be the "one-window" insurance advisor for top Bollywood personalities in the past over four decades with insurance policies running into stupendous amounts of hundreds of crores of rupees.

Talking about Neetu Kapoor, the actress is all set to bounce back on the big screen with her next film Jug Jug Jeeyo. She recently wrapped the film in Chandigarh which stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead. During the shoot of the film, Neetu had tested positive for coronavirus after which the shoot was halted for two weeks.

"Earlier this week, I tested positive for Covid-19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor''s advice and feeling better," she had said in a statement.

Later, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had announced that Neetu has tested negative. "Thank you for all your good wishes and prayers. My mother has tested COVID negative today," Sahni wrote.

Neetu Kapoor last featured in 2013''s "Besharam", alongside Ranbir Kapoor and late husband Rishi Kapoor.