Sunday, July 24, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Neeraj Chopra wins silver at World Athletics C'ship: Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut & others pour wishes

Neeraj Chopra wins silver at World Athletics C'ship: Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut & others pour wishes

Neeraj Chopra has become India's first ever track and field athlete to take silver medal in the World Championships. Check out how Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao and others wished him.

Prerna Yadav Edited By: Prerna Yadav New Delhi Updated on: July 24, 2022 16:32 IST
Kareena, Kangana congratulate Neeraj Chopra
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena, Kangana congratulate Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra wrote history after he clinched the silver medal in the men's javelin throw final at the prestigious World Athletics Championships in Eugene. Several Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar, Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar took to their social media handles and shared congratulatory messages for him. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle and posted a story that had a picture of Neeraj holding the Indian flag.

India Tv - Neeraj Chopra wins silver

Image Source : INSTAGRAMNeeraj Chopra wins silver

Kangana Ranaut congratulated Neeraj on her Stories by sharing a video of him throwing the javelin and wrote, “The unstoppable @neeraj_chopra… pride of India."

India Tv - Neeraj Chopra wins silver

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANANeeraj Chopra wins silver

Actor Rajkummar Rao wrote, “Another one for the country of the champions @neeraj_chopra. Congratulations brother”

India Tv - Neeraj Chopra

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RAJKUMAR RAO Neeraj Chopra

Bhumi Pednekar too posted an Instagram Story featuring Neeraj’s picture along with an applauding hand emoji.

India Tv - Neeraj Chopra wins silver

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHUMINeeraj Chopra wins silver
Related Stories
World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra scripts history, bags silver medal

World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra scripts history, bags silver medal

An athlete cannot win a gold every time but we have to keep trying and give our best: Neeraj Chopra

An athlete cannot win a gold every time but we have to keep trying and give our best: Neeraj Chopra

From PM Narendra Modi to Sachin Tendulkar; heartfelt messages pour for Neeraj Chopra

From PM Narendra Modi to Sachin Tendulkar; heartfelt messages pour for Neeraj Chopra

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also shared an Insta Story, that read, “Big Congratulations to @Neeraj_Chopra for making history yet again by winning a silver medal at world athletics championship in Oregon USA. Absolutely brilliant."

India Tv - Neeraj Chopra wins silver

Image Source : INSTAGRAMNeeraj Chopra wins silver

At the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Neeraj recorded a distance of 88.13m in his fourth attempt in the men’s javelin throw final and secured the second position.

Neeraj also became India’s first ever track and field athlete to take the silver medal in the World Championships, and second to bag a podium finish after the legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George had finished third in the Paris Worlds in 2003. 

-with ANI inputs 

Latest Entertainment News

Top News

Latest News