Neena Gupta reveals about her complex prosthetic process in 'Sardar Ka Grandson'

Veteran actress Neena Gupta shared that she and her team had to go through 10 rounds of experimentation at times, to get the prosthetics right for her look in the upcoming film "Sardar Ka Grandson". The family drama casts Neena as Sardar Rupinder Kaur and it co-stars Arjun Kapoor, Rakulpreet Singh, Kanwaljit Singh, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kumud Mishra. The film is all set to release on May 18 on Netflix.

Talking about the prosthetics, Neena said "the team left me astounded by the amount of effort they put in helping me get the perfect look. Sometimes we went through 10 rounds of trying to get the prosthetics right. They also made sure to experiment with different kinds of materials, so the prosthetics wouldn't hamper my performance."

"We braced ourselves for long and difficult painful sessions. A sincere amount of hard work and dedication went in behind my look in the film, and thankfully it was worth all the trouble," the senior actress added.

The actress reportedly arrived at the set two hours prior to the allotted time so everything went on smoothly.

The film is about a grandmother’s last wish, a dedicated grandson, and a heartwarming journey based on the theme of a person can go to any extent for the happiness and wishes of their family!' The trailer of the same was recently released by the makers.

Going by the trailer, Sardar Ka Grandson promises warmth, love, and celebration of the bonds within a large Punjabi family. The film showcases the journey of a US-returned grandson (Arjun Kapoor) who will go to any length to fulfil the last wish of Sardar (Neena Gupta), the family matriarch. Directed by Kaashvie Nair the film explores their unique relationship and is a tribute to multi-generational family bonds.

Giving away more details, director Nair said Sardar Ka Grandson is a delectable mix of his grandparents and his attachment to his childhood home. It celebrates the unconditional love between grandparents and grandchildren.