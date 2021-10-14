Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI Nawazuddin Siddiqui says good people are needed for making good content

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has been nominated in the Best Actor category at the International Emmy Awards for the Netflix film 'Serious Men', says that for making good content, good people are also needed. Talking about what's more important according to him - content of a project or who all are starring in it, Nawazuddin in a conversation with IANS said: "I think both are important."

"A lot of content is being made but it will not come out and shine till the time the directors, actors and their performance isn't there."

He says if the actor or the maker are not good then there is no meaning to the content. "No matter how good the content is, if the actor or the director is not good then there is no meaning to the content. For making a good thing, good people are needed," he concluded.

'Serious Men' is based on Manu Joseph's book of the same name. The film, directed by Sudhir Mishra, is a sharp take on ambition and caste politics, put in perspective in the Indian context.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin, Diana Penty, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Rohan Mehra will be starring in filmmaker Sabbir Khan's supernatural thriller 'Adbhut'. Slated to release in 2022, the filming for the movie began on October 6. It is distributed and produced by Sony Pictures Films India.

This is the second time Sony Pictures Films India has collaborated with Sabbir Khan. Khan also directed action film 'Nikamma', which stars Abhimanyu Dasani along with internet sensation Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty and is set to debut in Indian cinemas in 2022.