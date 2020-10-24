Navratri 2020: Shilpa Shetty celebrates her daughter Samisha's first kanya puja

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@THESHILPASHETTY Shilpa Shetty's daughter's first Kanya Pujan

The ninth day of Durga Puja, Navmi is here and like everyone including many Bollywood stars wished their fans on social media and some even performed puja. One of such stars to do so is Shilpa Shetty.

The actress recently shared a small glimpse of the kanya pujan ceremony which she did for her little daughter Samisha. Shilpa took to her Instagram handle and shared a video which is featuring the little one’s feet. The clip also has the actress and her husband who are feeding halwa and poori to Samisha.

Along with the video, Shilpa wrote:

"On the auspicious occasion of Ashtami today, we were fortunate and blessed with our very own DEVI, Samisha...her first Navratri, so performed the Kanya Pooja, with her and 8 little girls, welcomed with all precautions taken," Shilpa wrote, adding they performed pooja by following proper safety precautions.

Our way of paying gratitude to the Supreme Goddess Maha Gauri today and her nine divine forms. This year, however, we masked up and did the Pooja keeping all the safety measures in mind, nevertheless, a beautiful feeling to serve and pamper these little girls.”

For the unversed, Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha was born through surrogacy in February.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is all set to make her comeback on silver screen after a while with "Hungama 2", which also features Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash and Meezaan.

With inputs from IANS

