Nagarjuna showers blessings on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt: 'Have a beautiful child'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NAGFANS Nagarjuna showers blessings on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen blushing at an event in Hyderabad when Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni showered blessings on them and shared a sweet wish for their child. Jr NTR was the chief guest at the event along with RRR director SS Rajamouli. Addressing parents-to-be Alia and Ranbir, Nagarjuna said "What do I say to these two people? I have seen them since their childhood. They have been my colleagues in this film. We crossed the borders of age and became friends. It was wonderful knowing them."

He added, "They are one of the most incredible talents in this country right now, it's incredible that they both got attracted to each other. From all the Telugu people, from all the people on this stage, from everybody I know, we wish that you have a beautiful child and who's going to be bigger than both of you together." Ranbir and Alia blushed when Nagarjuna showered them with this cute wish.

Meanwhile, after Siva and Criminal, Nagarjuna is all set to return to Bollywood with Brahmastra. He will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus. ALSO READ: Mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt ups her maternity fashion quotient with 'Baby On Board' pink sharara dress

'Baby On Board' written on Alia Bhatt's sharara dress

Alia won everyone's hearts at the event when she arrived wearing a traditional pink dress which had 'Baby on board' message printed on its back. The diva stole the show in the vibrant ensemble, customised by celebrated designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The pink sharara dress with heavy gota work also had the word 'love' embellished in gold. She completed her ethnic look with statement earrings. ALSO READ: Jr NTR heaps praise on Amitabh Bachchan, says 'big fan of his intensity'

For the glam, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star kept her make-up minimal and chose to give a wavy touch to her hair. On the other hand, Ranbir was spotted wearing an all-black outfit.

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April this year in an intimate wedding ceremony at their home Vastu in Mumbai and in June 2022, the couple announced the news of their pregnancy. Sharing pictures from a sonogram session, the actor wrote, "Our baby... coming soon."

Latest Entertainment News