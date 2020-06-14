Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HINA/KARAN/SURBHI Naagin 5: Karan Patel to join Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show?

After four successful seasons, TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor is bringing the new and fifth season of the popular supernatural show Naagin. The announcement of the same was made by the producer a few days back and soon speculations about the new cast started doing rounds on the internet that included names of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Hina Khan, and Ishqbaaz fame Surbhi Chandna. Now it seems that the name of another Television biggie has been added to the list and he is none other than actor Karan Patel who is popular for playing the role of Raman Bhalla in yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The latest reports suggest that the actor has been approached by the makers to play a cameo role in the show.

A source close to the show informed Pinkvilla about the same and wrote, "Karan has been approached to play a small part in Naagin 5. It is a cameo that Ekta wants Patel to portray. Karan is yet to confirm to the makers on the same." However, no official confirmation about the same has been made yet.

The report further stated that the shooting of Naagin 3 along with other shows like KumKum Bhagya and Kasautii will begin after June 26. A Pinkvilla source stated, "When the pandemic hit our country, everything had to be put on hold for an indefinite period. But thanks to our government, with their help and support, Balaji Telefilms will be able to resume shooting some of their famous TV shows from 26th June namely Kumkum Bhagya, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 5. Ekta Kapoor is very enthralled and will be taking all necessary precautions to ensure safety of its actors and crew."

Previously when the names of Hina and Surbhi made rounds, the source said, "Ekta has apparently finalised Surbhi Chandna, Ishqbaaz fame and Hina Khan to play Naagins in the fifth season. They were looking for a fresh yet famous face to carry on the Naagin legacy and both these ladies enjoy a massive social media following and are extremely famous amongst the Indian audiences."

Coming back to Karan, he was last seen in Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. What do you feel about his participation in the show?

