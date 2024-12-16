Musician Pandit Sanjay Marathe dies at 68 due to severe heart attack

Follow us on Image Source : X Sanjay Marathe dies at 68 due to heart attack

Classical singer and harmonium player Pandit Sanjay Ram Marathe is no more. He took his last breath on Sunday at the age of 68. According to PTI, he died due to a severe heart attack. Sanjay Ram Marathe was the eldest son of Sangeet Bhushan Pandit Ram Marathe.

Death due to heart attack

Pandit Sanjay Ram Marathe died in a hospital in Thane city of Maharashtra. His family members said that Sanjay Ram Marathe suffered a serious heart attack. After this, he was admitted to a private hospital in Thane. But, it was too late as he died on Sunday night.

Left behind a rich legacy of music

Pandit Sanjay Marathe has left behind a rich legacy of Indian classical music and theatre. He received prestigious awards and honours for harmonium playing and singing. He actively participated in various programs organised on the occasion of his father's birth centenary this year.

With the help of his younger brother Mukund Marathe, Pandit Sanjay Marathe revived and staged the famous Marathi musical drama 'Sangit Mandarmala' on the occasion of his father's centenary and his work was highly appreciated. Pandit Sanjay Marathe is survived by his wife, son and granddaughter.

