Mumtaz 'felt sad' not marrying Shammi Kapoor: 'Kapoors were strict about their bahus not working in films'

It's no secret that Mumtaz and Shammi Kapoor were in a relationship at one time. They did movies like Vallah Kya Baat Hai (1962) and Brahmachari (1968) together but the romance could not last long. Shammi went on to marry Neila Devi and Mumtaz married businessman Mayur Madhvani.

In a recent interview, the veteran actress, who ruled over Bollywood in the 1960s and 70s, shared some details of her relationship with Shammi and said that she wanted to marry him but back then, she was only a teenager and feared taking the next step in their relationship because of their age difference and the ambition of becoming someone in the movies business. Se also added that it happened for the best and that Neila was a good match for Shammi. She further said, had she married Shammi back then, it would not have worked out between them.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Mumtaz said, "I loved him tremendously. I believe Shammiji also loved me a lot. I felt sad that I couldn’t marry him. I was only around 17. He was 18 years older than me. It was too early for me to get married. We separated with understanding. He was very sweet and caring towards me. But you can’t fight destiny. Honestly, had I got married, it wouldn’t have worked. Because I’d have always held a regret in my heart. I wanted to act. I wanted to achieve something. "

Mumtaz also said that the Kapoors were particular about their daughters-in-law not working in the movies and cited it as one of the reasons to not take the next step in their relationship.

"The Kapoor family was strict about their bahus not working in films," added Mumtaz.

Praising Shammi's second wife, Mumtaz said, "Shammiji married such a wonderful lady, a beautiful person. Neila Deviji’s such a sweetheart. She suited him perfectly and handled him so well."

Mumtaz made her acting debut in Bollywood at the age of 11 with the film Sone Ki Chidiya (1958). She went on to become one of the most popular female actors in the Hindi film industry. Her movies Do Raaste, Bandhan and Aadmi Aur Insaan (1969), Sachaa Jhutha (1970) and Khilona (1970) were massive hits and made her an unparalleled star in the Hindi film industry.