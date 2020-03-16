Mrunal Thakur: Farhan Akhtar inspires me

Tuesday, March 17, 2020
     
Mrunal Thakur and Farhan Akhtar will be seen together for the first time in Toofan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

New Delhi Published on: March 16, 2020 23:32 IST
Toofan is scheduled to release on September 18.

Actor Farhan Akhtar underwent extensive training for his role in the upcoming sports drama "Toofaan", and his co-star Mrunal Thakur is really impressed by him.

"I am blessed to work with him. I learnt a lot from him...it feels good to work with such a fantastic actor at the initial stage of your career. I really enjoyed watching his movie 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'..the amount of hard work he had gone through -- be it physically, was impeccable.. and the same he did for 'Toofaan'. He really inspires me.

"I just tell myself that whenever in my life I would play a character of what Farhan is doing in 'Toofaan' I will not give up...the day I would give up, the only visuals in my mind would be like, 'if Farhan did it then why can't you?'," Mrunal told IANS.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, "Toofan" is scheduled to release on September 18.

 

 

 

