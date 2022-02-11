Honeymoon Diaries! Mouni Roy amps up glam quotient in black monokini. See pics from her romantic getaway

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOUNI ROY Mouni Roy amps up glam quotient in black monokini

Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar are currently enjoying their romantic honeymoon in Kashmir's Gulmarg. Giving major fashion goals, Mouni Roy unleashed her inner fashionista by wearing a black monokini against the scenic backdrop of snow. Taking to her Instagram, the 'Naagin' actress dropped some sassy pictures as she chilled in a pool. "If kisses were snowflakes I would send you a blizzard," Mouni captioned the post. Mouni's hot avatar has left netizens in awe of her beauty.

"Hot. Hot," a social media user commented. "Beauty in black," another one wrote. Sharing some more pictures, Mouni Roy wrote, ''Baby, it’s cold outside..''

For the past few days, Mouni Roy has been sharing romantic photos from the picturesque location. Recently, she posted a string of images from her honeymoon amid snow-capped mountains. She also dropped a picture of a bowl filled with delicious maggie. "Nonstop snowing, Also on the mountains... Maggie Maggie Maggie," she captioned the post.

For the unversed, Mouni tied the nuptial knot with the love of her life, Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022. The duo had the most ethereal wedding ever. The couple exchanged wedding vows at Hilton Goa Resort, Candolim. They had an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa with close friends and family in attendance.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar first solemnised their relationship as per south Indian tradition then later in the day, the couple tied the knot following the Bengali tradition. Their wedding affair was attended by several members from the film industry including Mandira Bedi, Aamna Sharif and Arjun Bijlani among others.