Mom-to-be Teejay Sidhu, wife of TV actor Karanvir Bohra, has a tip for expecting mothers

TV personality Teejay Sidhu, who is currently expecting her third child, has opened up on how she is being called too skinny while being pregnant. Taking to Instagram, Teejay posted a picture flaunting her baby bump, and requested all expecting mothers to love their maternity body.

"People say I'm too skinny, that I should be heavier, especially since I'm expecting. (This is my 5 months pregnancy pic.) But for me, putting on has never been easy. And in the first trimester, I had terrible nausea, couldn't eat anything! (There was no 'pregnancy glow!'). Now I eat properly, but the weight only shows on my tummy. And I'm ok with that. :) I'd advise any expecting Mom, whether you're the thin/heavy, embrace your maternity body. Don't overthink what you 'should' look like. As long as you are healthy, there is no 'ideal' weight. Every pregnancy body is different - love yours, just as it is," she wrote.

Teejay and her husband, actor Karanvir Bohra, have twin daughters, Vienna and Raya Bella. On Karanvir's 37th birthday, he and wife Teejay Sidhu announced their pregnancy with a bunch of adorable pictures. Taking to Instagram, Teejay shared a picture in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump. She wrote, "So many blessings.. And now we get one more.. Every soul has a purpose, we don't choose them, they choose us. Thank you, little one, for believing we are worthy of you."

Karanvir also shared a couple of photos in which the duo can be seen making a baby out of clay and sharing a laugh. Calling it the best birthday ever, he wrote, "Ultimately, it's God who is the creator, He crafts every little detail with His own hands. We are the vessels, waiting to receive whatever he has in store for us. Thank you to our Divine for this beautiful blessing. We are beyond grateful that He has chosen us to become parents again. So much love for the little soul already."

