Missing Johnny Lever? His TikTok debut video with daughter Jamie will leave you in splits

One of the most recognized comedians of the Bollywood industry is undoubtedly Johnny Lever, who through his amazing comic sense has been entertaining the masses for decades. The actor has been absent from the big screen for quite some time but now isolation, in order to protect oneself from coronavirus, has made the star make his debut on the video-sharing app, TikTok. But it wasn't just Johnny who made the first video as accompanying him was his daughter Jamie Lever who took it as an opportunity to mimic her own father while Johnny dubbed in place of Paresh Rawal.

During their self-quarantine period, the father-daughter duo created a TikTok video on a series of dialogues from Awara Pagal Deewana where his character was called Chhota Chhatri. Taking to Twitter while sharing the video, Johnny wrote alongside, "My daughter @Its_JamieLever did this for me, and I did this for you baapu! @SirPareshRawal https://twitter.com/Its_JamieLever/status/1239840376359243776 …" while Jamie wrote alongside, "1st Tiktok with daddy! On Popular demand.. Lekin kuch hatke @iamjohnylever @TikTok_IN #chotachatri."

As soon as the video was uploaded, it went viral and earned over 75,000 views and nearly 7,000 likes. People even appreciated the two of them for their same looks. The father-daughter duo's hilarious stint on TikTok was appreciated by a lot of people on the social media. Check out Netizens reacted to the same:

Thank you for entertaining us during the time of crisis. Please keep it coming! — Gunjan Mehta✨ (@gunjanm_) March 17, 2020

Haha 👊 — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) March 17, 2020

Hehe... You both are just carbon copy, except @Its_JamieLever your long hair..😂😂 — Riya Agrahari (@Riyaagrahari8) March 17, 2020

Talking about the widespread disease, originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year and has killed over 7000 people and infected more than 198,517 globally.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries