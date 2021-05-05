Milind Soman shares romantic selfie with wife Ankita Konwar, says 'Love conquers all'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MILINDRUNNING Milind Soman shares romantic selfie with wife Ankita Konwar

Milind Soman on Tuesday took to his Instagram to share a romantic selfie with his wife Ankita Konwar. The actor keeps treating fans with pictures from his personal life. Ankita features in many of them. Sharing a beautiful pic, Milind wrote, "Love conquers all."

In the picture, Milind and Ankia are seen posing for the camera and smiling. The model turned actor's fans praised the couple and said that they looked good together. Check out the post here-

Milind and Ankita are fitness enthusiasts, In March, the couple also featured together in PETA India vegan fashion lookbook. Their lookbook was unveiled at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. They showcased eight stylish outfits created without fur, leather, wool, exotic skins, cashmere, mohair, or silk.

"Every time we wear vegan, we are choosing to be kind. I've teamed up with my friends at PETA India to showcase at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week some of the many luxurious vegan, eco-friendly materials available these days," Milind said.

Ankita added: "PETA India's vegan fashion lookbook is about showing how easy it is to look killer without killing animals."

Milind was last seen in the web series "Four More Shots Please!" as Dr Aamir Warsi. The series also featured Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J. and Maanvi Gagroo, with Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhooplalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri.